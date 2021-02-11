Gun charge case against Natta withdrawn

Basseterre,St.Kitts February 10 2021 (SKNVIBES)

SEVERAL months after squaring off against and losing to the Prime Minister in the General Elections for the Seat in Constituency Number Seven, suspended Customs Officer Leon Natta-Nelson is all smiles after his gun charge case was withdrawn.

The St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party candidate was in 2018 slapped with a charge for failure to renew his firearm licence, after it was revealed that he failed to do so between February 1 and October 7 of that year.In the initial charge, police claimed that Natta-Nelson “failed to renew the licence within the lawfully stipulated period which would have been on or before January 31.

Section 44(5) of the Firearm Act states: “Any person who fails to pay the appropriate fee in accordance with the provisions of this section commits an offense and, on summary conviction thereof before a Magistrate, shall be liable to a fine not exceeding five thousand dollars and in default of payment to imprisonment with or without hard labour for a term not less than twelve months and not exceeding three years.”

READ MORE>>