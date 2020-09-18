Guyanese commits suicide in St. Kitts

Basseterre,St.Kitts September 17 2020 (SKNVIBES)

A Guyanese national employed at the Customs Office in Bird Rock shot himself to the head this afternoon (Sept. 17) while on the job.

Details of the incident remain sketchy, but law enforcement sources had earlier this afternoon confirmed that it occurred sometime after 1:00 P.M.At that time, no information was available to this publication on the state of the Guyanese.

It was however later learnt that the individual (name provided), who resided in Molineaux, had succumbed to his injury, but it is not known if he had died while on the job or at the JNF General Hospital.

