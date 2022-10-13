Guyanese male, unidentified female found dead in burnt house

FOLLOWING up on an article published yesterday (Oct. 11) by this media House, headlined “Fire leaves two dead, one hospitalized”, police have provided some details that suggest murder, attempted murder and suicide.

It was first reported that two persons were discovered dead following a house that was on fire and another individual had underwent emergency surgery at the Alexandra Hospital in Nevis.

The police have however provided more details in a media statement.

According to the statement, police on the island are “investigating an incident that occurred at a residence at Ramsbury/Craddock Road in which two individuals were fatally wounded and another was seriously injured”.