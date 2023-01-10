H.E. Ambassador Elizabeth Thompson Wowed the Audience at the Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew’s First New Year’s Gala

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis hosted his first New Year’s Gala since assuming office, on Saturday 7th January 2023, at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort’s Grand Ballroom. The event was held under the theme “New Beginnings”.

Guest Speaker, Her Excellency Elizabeth Thompson, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Barbados with responsibility for Climate Change, Small Island Developing States, and Law of the Sea, applauded the Prime Minister and organizers stating, “this is how a New Year should be celebrated…It is my honour and pleasure to join you on this beautiful evening so sophisticatedly done here in St. Kitts.”

Her Excellency captivated the audience on Saturday with her eloquence and charismatic delivery as she challenged the audience on the theme “New Beginnings” and what it takes to become a Sustainable Island State.