Haile Primus’ journey to culinary success

Our nationals continue to achieve tremendous accolades on the international stage. Haile Primus maintains a proven track record of success within the culinary industry. Mr. Primus, CFBC alumni, has completed a six-week internship program with renowned Chef Pino Luongo at his newly opened restaurant—Coco Shack. The program was facilitated by the St. Kitts Tourism Authority (SKTA) and served as part of its comprehensive human capital strategy for the tourism industry. The SKTA is pleased to announce that Haile has secured full-time employment at Coco Shack in New York City, owing to his extraordinary performance as an intern.

In 2019, the St. Kitts Tourism Authority and the St. Kitts and Nevis Restaurant Week Committee and the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College introduced a culinary internship program for students in the Culinary Arts division. Five students under the tutelage of Mr. Peter Marshall, Culinary Lecturer and Executive Chef at CFBC, and Ms. Marsha Bassue, Director of Hospitality at CFBC, worked alongside Chef Pino Luongo and Chef Verral Marshall at the “Chef Pino’s Special Brunch” event, which was held at Marshall’s Restaurant.