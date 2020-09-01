Hailie Jae and Chàrnelle McMaster’s ‘Hurt’ Offers R&B Kittitian Style

Share on facebook
Share on google
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

Basseterre,St.Kitts September 1 2020 (WINNFM)

Local recording artists Hailie Jae and Chàrnelle McMaster’s newest single “Hurt” released on Friday, (August 28) brings a new RnB vibe to the Kittitian music industry.The local music industry is currently saturated with traditional Caribbean genres like Soca, Reggae, Dancehall, and Calypso.

Hailie Jae & Chàrnelle penned the lyrics for “Hurt”; the recording was done by NYQ Beats, mixed and mastered by Joshua Simmonds, and produced by ASAP Creative Group, making this a completely locally produced project.The artists also teased that they are working on releasing “Extended Play” records often referred to as EPs (a musical recording that contains more tracks than a single, but is usually unqualified as an album or LP), however, no release dates have been confirmed.

READ MORE>>

Leave a Replay

Recent Posts

inSKN.com is the premier information portal for St. Kitts and Nevis. Offering ongoing content lreating to news, events, business and more in the Federation of St. Kitts Nevis.

News

Recent Posts

Resources

© 2019 All rights reserved

Twitter Facebook Youtube Instagram
X