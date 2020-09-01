Hailie Jae and Chàrnelle McMaster’s ‘Hurt’ Offers R&B Kittitian Style

Basseterre,St.Kitts September 1 2020 (WINNFM)

Local recording artists Hailie Jae and Chàrnelle McMaster’s newest single “Hurt” released on Friday, (August 28) brings a new RnB vibe to the Kittitian music industry.The local music industry is currently saturated with traditional Caribbean genres like Soca, Reggae, Dancehall, and Calypso.

Hailie Jae & Chàrnelle penned the lyrics for “Hurt”; the recording was done by NYQ Beats, mixed and mastered by Joshua Simmonds, and produced by ASAP Creative Group, making this a completely locally produced project.The artists also teased that they are working on releasing “Extended Play” records often referred to as EPs (a musical recording that contains more tracks than a single, but is usually unqualified as an album or LP), however, no release dates have been confirmed.

READ MORE>>