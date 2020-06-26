Haitian immigrants found in Keys Village tested for COVID-19

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 25, 2020 (SKNIS)

The 13 Haitian immigrants who were found in Keys Village and taken into police custody were tested for COVID-19.This announcement was made by the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, during her appearance at the National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC) COVID-19 daily briefing for June 24.

She said, “The Haitians who would have come ashore on Monday, at first we found ten and the ten were tested for COVID-19, the additional three persons will be tested tomorrow (Thursday, June 25).”

Originally, there were only ten Haitians taken into custody, however, three more were detained thereafter.Currently, the Immigration Department and the Police are working closely to investigate the matter of the illegal immigrants.