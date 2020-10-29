Hamilton commits to Universal Health Insurance in 2021

Basseterre,St.Kitts October 28 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Since taking office in 2015, the Team Unity Government had promised to establish universal healthcare coverage for citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis and, true to its word, this will be done in 2021.

This announcement was made by the Hon Eugene Hamilton during an interview with SKNVibes.When the programme comes on stream, it is expected to cover every working individual and student living in the twin-island Federation.

However, SKNVibes understands that the Government is currently working to determine what is the best fit in the area of cost for the programme, since it will cover those with pre-existing conditions.The Minister has been championing the cause for the establishment of the programme since 2016, making several yearly promises on when it would be established.

