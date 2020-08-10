Happening This Week: PM Harris Will Hold Press Conference On Tuesday At 10:00AM

Basseterre,St.Kitts August 10 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris will hold a press conference on Tuesday, August 11th, 2020 from 10:00am in the Conference Room at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Lime Kiln, Basseterre.

Due to spacing limitations and physical distancing protocols, Tuesday’s press conference will be restricted to one representative per media organization, as well as to specially invited officials who will be on hand to answer questions from the press. “NO MASK, NO ENTRY” policy will be strictly followed. The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis’ press conference will be carried live on Freedom (106.5) FM, Sugar City (90.3) FM, VON Radio (860 AM or 93.7 FM), WINN (98.9) FM, ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3, 96.9 FM or The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis’ press conference will be carried live on Freedom (106.5) FM, Sugar City (90.3) FM, VON Radio (860 AM or 93.7 FM), WINN (98.9) FM, ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3, 96.9 FM or https://zizonline.com/ radio/live/ ), ZIZ TV (Channel 5 or https://zizonline.com/tv/ channel-5/ ), and the Facebook and YouTube platforms of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) and ZIZ.

