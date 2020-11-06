Have the police misplaced the Crime Stats?

Basseterre,St.Kitts November 5 2020 (SKNVIBES)

DESPITE the Federation’s National Security Minister, Dr. Timothy Harris, disclosing in Parliament last month that crime for the year 2020 is showing a decrease, the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is yet to provide the relevant statistics to the media.

SKNVibes reported last month that during his presentation in the National Assembly, Dr. Harris told the House that when compared with 2019, this year saw a 27 percent decline in criminal activities.He explained that for 2020 there were 781 reported criminal activities when compared with the more than 1,100 in 2019, which speaks to a decline of more than 400.

SKNVibes had requested the full statistics from the RSCNPF, since in several instances the Prime Minister only gave percentages, but this media house was promised that such information would be granted.Three weeks later, SKNVibes was promised the information on Monday (Nov. 2), but it still has not been forthcoming.

