Heads of the OECS set to tackle critical issues pertinent to the region

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew and other Heads of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) will tackle myriad issues over the next two days (October 19-20) as they participate in the 72nd Meeting of the OECS Authority being held in Montserrat.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew, who made his inaugural address to the august body on October 19, said that a number of critical issues to be discussed include the Portability of Social Security Benefits; Contingent Rights Policy Implementation; Capacity Building for officials, and the finalization of an OECS Unique Identification Card.