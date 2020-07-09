Health Authorities Prepare For The Arrival of Medical Students and Returning Nationals

Basseterre,St.Kitts July 8 2020 (WINNFM)

The Federation recorded its 16th case of COVID-19 after over 70 days of recording 15 confirmed cases with all 15 fully recovered, now the Federation is preparing for the arrival of students for Ross University, more returning nationals, and the eventual reopening of national borders.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws Medical Officer speaking on the government-sponsored interactive program “Leadership Matters” Tuesday night, said that the latest confirmed patient is a national who returned home from a “hot spot” and is now in isolation.

Wednesday, 138 students are expected to arrive in the Federation to attend Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine Students.The CMO said the students were tested before traveling to the Federation, will be tested on arrival, be placed in a two -week quarantine.

