Health Centres are open to the general public and will never be closed, says Dr. Wilkinson

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 5, 2020 (SKNIS)

Medical Chief of Staff at the Joseph Nathaniel France General Hospital, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson says that the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis’ Health Centres are open to the general public and will never be closed, during his appearance at the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 daily briefing for May 4.

Dr. Wilkinson announced this to clear up misunderstandings as it relates to the function of Health Centres during the COVID-19 pandemic. “One of the things we said was that we had reorganised the structure and we had advised persons who had flu-like illnesses to come to the health centres in the afternoon since most of the persons who attend the health centres are persons who are older with pre-existing conditions (diabetes, hypertension etc.),” he said.

“We have not seen any significant amount of flu-like illnesses even at the hospital where we have divided the emergency room into a section where persons with flu-like illnesses can attend,” he added.

“I can tell you over the last 24 hours there was one person who attended that section and on average, we see at least one to two or three persons per 24 hours.”“We have a lot to thank God for. Number one being that we have appeared to flatten the curve as it relates to COVID-19 and two, in general, we are not seeing any significant number of persons with flu-like illnesses and let us pray that we continue like this and we can get through with this on the other side safely,” said Medical Chief of Staff Dr. Wilkinson.