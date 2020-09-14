Health Minister Byron-Nisbett salutes Federation’s sanitation workers

Basseterre, St.Kitts, September 14, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Minister of Health the Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett, while saluting Federation’s sanitation workers for the great job they are doing, has also called on the general public to follow the Covid-19 protocols if they are to lead a healthier and longer life.“Sanitation workers have become one of the most important groupings within our society today because as we continue to face the pandemic, which is not over, we are grateful for the service that they continue to give,” said the Hon Byron-Nisbett.

She made the remarks at the 18th Annual Sanitation Workers Appreciation Day which was observed on Sunday September 13 under the theme ‘Basic Hygiene and Good Sanitation… The Cure for the Covid-19 Virus’, and was celebrated with a worship service led by Pastor Lincoln Hazell at the Apostolic Faith Mission Church on St. Johnston’s Avenue in West Basseterre.

