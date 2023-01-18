Health Ministry makes changes to blood donation following public outcry

HEALTH officials in Basseterre have been forced to institute new measures for persons donating blood following public outcry, reportedly over a recent incident believed to have resulted in the death of an individual.

Reports suggested that an individual was turned away from donating blood because of the time of the day when no staff member was available to draw the blood, which resulted in none was taken for the person in need.

In a media statement yesterday (Jan. 16), the Ministry of Health and the Joseph N France General Hospital Executive Management Committee announced that there are “critical changes to be enacted immediately to ensure the continued improvement of quality patient care to the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis”.

As part of the changes, the Ministry said: “Blood Bank of the JNF Hospital will be accepting blood donations from suitable donors during the regular working hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.