Health Ministry to focus on primary healthcare and community health services in 2021

Basseterre, St.Kitts, August 9, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

In a concerted effort to decrease the rates of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in the country, the Ministry of Health will in 2021 focus on primary healthcare and community health services, and Minister of Health the Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett is encouraging everyone to visit their local community health centres to get more information on health related issues. “We at the Ministry of Health are trying to encourage everyone to exercise, to eat healthy, and to get your regular check-ups,” said the Hon Byron-Nisbett on Saturday August 8, when she addressed SKN Moves first anniversary Health Walk participants at the end of the walk at the Frigate Bay lawns. “

Encouraged everyone to visit their closest health centre in order to get more information. The SKN Moves first anniversary Health Walk which attracted hundreds of participants including Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris was a collaboration of the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Health. The walk started at the Caribbean Cinemas parking lots in West Basseterre taking the participants along the FT Williams and Kim Collins Highways and ending at the Frigate Bay lawns.

READ MORE>>