Health PS Dr Stapleton-Harris commends nurses administering vaccines on Saturdays

Basseterre, St.Kitts, June 20, 2021(SKNVIBES)

A top Ministry of Health official is commending members of the nursing fraternity for the role they have been playing since February this year when the Covid-19 vaccine rollout commenced, by administering the vaccine on Saturdays to citizens and residents of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.“On behalf of the Ministry of Health, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the nurses and the nurse practitioners who are at all the health centres, and who commit their time and invest in their Saturdays in coming here to administer the vaccines to persons,” said Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr Delores Stapleton-Harris.

The Permanent Secretary made the remarks on Saturday June 19 at the Sylvia Garnette Primary Health Care Facility in Tabernacle, where she had joined Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris in encouraging persons who had come to be vaccinated.“We are gratefully appreciative of their actions, and we are significantly indebted to them,” said Dr Stapleton-Harris. “They did not have to be here, but they chose to be here, and we are grateful for that.

