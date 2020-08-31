Health walks, including PM’s health walk, will be held under SKN Moves umbrella

Basseterre,St.Kitts August 30 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister’s Monthly Health Walk which traditionally takes participants from Bellevue to Ottley’s hard courts, in Constituency Number Seven, was back with a bang on Saturday August 29 with Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris among participants who donned SKN Moves T-shirts.“Part of the effort of promoting the St. Kitts and Nevis (SKN) Moves, which we launched last year.

Also taking part in the walk which had started at 6:00 am from the bus stop on the Island Main Road in Bellevue Village included the Minister of Health the Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett, and the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Delores Stapleton-Harris.“We had asked that every activity people were doing, to try to bring it to the extent possible under the branding of the SKN Moves – in other words demonstrating that St. Kitts and Nevis is at work, and has brought into the CARICOM initiative of getting our people into great physical activity.

READ MORE>>