Basseterre,St.Kitts June 13 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Here are links to Prime Minister Harris’ Previous Addresses to the Nation re: the State of Emergency:

March 28th, 2020 (Address No. 1): https://zizonline.com/prime-minister-timothy-harris-announces-state-of-emergency-to-protect-citizens-from-covid-19/

March 30th, 2020 (Address No. 2): https://zizonline.com/address-to-the-nation-by-dr-hon-timothy-harris-march-30-2020/

April 2nd, 2020 (Address No. 3): https://zizonline.com/address-to-the-nation-by-dr-hon-timothy-harris-april-2-2020/

April 7th, 2020 (Address No. 4): https://zizonline.com/address-to-the-nation-by-dr-hon-timothy-harris-april-7-2020/

April 15th, 2020 (Address No. 5): https://zizonline.com/address-to-the-nation-by-dr-hon-timothy-harris-april-15-2020/

April 24th, 2020 (Address No. 6): https://zizonline.com/address-no-6-to-the-nation-by-prime-minister-dr-the-hon-timothy-harris-on-the-state-of-emergency/

