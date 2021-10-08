Hero CPL congratulates 2021 interns

Basseterre, St Kitts, October 7 2021(SKNVIBES)

The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) would like to congratulate the 2021 interns for the stellar efforts during this year’s tournament. St Kitts & Nevis nationals Jade Johnson, Simone Mills and Rashid Stanley were part of the Hero CPL team throughout the 2021 event. All three interns became an integral part of the tournament in 2021 and were a fundamental part of the success of Hero CPL this year.

Hero CPL take on interns as part of an annual initiative to give experience to young people from the Caribbean with regards to putting on a major sporting event, and the internships cover a number of different areas such as operations, marketing and sponsorship. Several interns have subsequently returned to work for CPL in a paid capacity or used the experience to launch their careers elsewhere.Chris Watson, Hero CPL’s Head of Marketing, said: “We were so impressed with what Jade, Simone and Rashid brought to our team in 2021. All three were a credit to themselves and St Kitts & Nevis and we wish them all the best in their future careers.”

