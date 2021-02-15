Hero CPL T20 partners with Brave Bison to optimise & grow their YouTube channel

Basseterre,St.Kitts February 15 2021 (SKNVIBES)

The partnership will see Brave Bison help lead the management of content, channels, rights, monetisation and audience development for the organisation across YouTube. Hero CPL will join the already established community of leading sports organisations that Brave Bison manages across YouTube, including Australian Open, US Open & PGA TOUR.

First started in 2013, the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is a franchise-based T20 format cricket tournament that combines two of the most compelling aspects of Caribbean life – dramatic cricket and a vibrant Carnival atmosphere. There was a combined broadcast and digital viewership of over 500 million during the 2020 season to make it one of the fastest growing leagues in world cricket.

READ MORE>>

