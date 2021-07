Hero CPL to start on 26 August

Basseterre,St.Kitts July 14 2021(SKNVIBES)

ollowing discussions between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and Cricket West Indies (CWI), the dates of this year’s tournament have been amended.

The Hero CPL will now start on 26 August and finish on 15 September .

This year’s tournament will be played in St Kitts & Nevis with all 33 matches taking place at Warner Park. The fixtures for the 2021 tournament are as follows :