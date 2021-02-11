High Command launches investigation into brutal act by police

Basseterre,St.Kitts February 10 2021 (SKNVIBES)

IN light of the videos circulating in the Federation with one of the images that can be termed police brutality, the High Command of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) has launched an investigation into the incident.

In a press release and recorded statement issued yesterday (Feb. 9), Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Adolph Adams confirmed that the RSCNPF is aware of the incident involving officers of the Nevis Division. “The High Command of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force has viewed, with deep concern, videos that show parts of an incident that occurred in Nevis and involved several of our police officers,” Adams said.

The ACP also stated that the High Command wants to reassure members of the public that their safety is the Force’s number one priority.“The High Command would like to inform the general public that an investigation has been launched into the matter. We want to reassure you that your safety and security remain our number one concern.

