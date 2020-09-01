High Commission and Diaspora in Canada Join Efforts to Support Health Care in the Federation

Basseterre,St.Kitts August 31 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to do its part to support efforts within the Federation in its continued quest to control the domestic spread of COVID-19 and stay ahead of the curve. Today, Foreign Affairs Minister Mark Brantley presented the Ministry of Health with over 3,000 kilograms of green-certified lotion soaps, hand sanitizers, and concentrated disinfectant for use in hospitals and nursing homes.

The supplies were contributed by the High Commission of St. Kitts and Nevis in Canada with the support of the diaspora community. Secured from Charlotte Products Ltd. in Ontario, Canada, the cleaning products have been certified as green and environmentally friendly.Minister Brantley noted that “this generous supply of products, that will be shared between both islands, will ensure that St. Kitts and Nevis continues to be ready and prepared to support the health and well-being of residents.

READ MORE>>