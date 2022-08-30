“High Court decriminalizes buggery and related offences between consenting adults in private”

Today, August 29, 2022, the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court delivered a judgment decriminalizing certain consensual sexual conduct between adults (18 years and older) in private in St Kitts & Nevis.

The judgment, delivered by His Lordship Mr Justice Trevor Ward, Q.C., arose from a constitutional motion filed in January 2021 by Jamal Jeffers, a citizen of the Federation, and the St Kitts & Nevis Alliance or Equality Inc. (SKNAFE) a community-based non-profit organization founded by Tynetta McKoy. The Attorney-General was the named Defendant, as is the requirement in constitutional motions of this nature.

Mr Jeffers and SKNAFE sought declarations that sections 56 and 57 of the Offences Against the Person Act, Cap. 4.21 of the laws of St Kitts & Nevis, contravened sections 3, 7, 12 and 15 of the Constitution and as such were null void and of no force and effect to the extent that they applied to consensual intercourse in private between persons 16 years of age and more.