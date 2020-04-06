High Quarantine Numbers Reflect Robust Measures To Minimize Incidences Of COVID-19 Transmission

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 06, 2020 (SKNIS)

The robust approach by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis to flatten the curve of COVID-19 has resulted in a large number of persons being quarantined over the past few weeks.According to the Situation Report for St. Kitts and Nevis as of 3 p.m. on April 05, 2020, there were 34 persons quarantined in a government facility and 215 quarantined at home. Meanwhile, 249 individuals have been released from quarantine.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, said the numbers would continue to fluctuate, sometimes daily, as officials carry out due diligence investigations.“As we interview more contacts of the cases, those individuals will automatically go into quarantine, and so that’s the main reason for an increase in the number of individuals placed in quarantine,” she said.

Dr. Laws noted that the quarantine period is set at 14 days or longer in some cases. This robust process has helped to ensure that to date, there has been no local community transmission of the coronavirus.

The health specialists from Cuba are also in quarantine, as is the standards for all individuals who enter the country. The team arrived on May 28, 2020. When the all-clear is given, the health professionals will join the local medical staff on the frontlines across St. Kitts and Nevis.