His Excellency Ahmed Agil Al Khateeb Pays Courtesy Call on Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew

Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew received a courtesy call from His Excellency Ahmed Agil Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism for Saudi Arabia and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), and his delegation during the afternoon of Thursday 25th May.

Also at the meeting were the Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, Deputy Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis; Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs et. al; Hon. Konris Maynard, Minister of Public Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities et al; Hon. Samal Duggins, Minister of Agriculture et. al; Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Sustainable development et al; Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, Ms. Naeemah Hazelle, Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office; Mrs. Dorietta Fraites, Director of St. Kitts Investment Promotion Agency (SKIPA), and Mr. Samuel Berridge, Senior Assistant Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office.