Basseterre.St.Kitts March 4 2021 (SKNVIBES)

His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D, Governor-General of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, was administered the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on March 2, 2021.

Please click on the pdf link below to read more…¬†https://mcusercontent.com/f9c18edcb5e81ee00df9977e6/files/5bf80686-f2b7-4dac-b921-2ebeac633ce4/covid_vaccine.pdf

