His Majesty King Charles the Third New Year’s Honours List 2023

His Majesty King Charles The Third has been graciously pleased, on the advice of His Majesty’s Saint Christopher and Nevis Ministers, to approve Awards in His New Year’s Honours List 2023 for the following citizens of the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis:-
ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE
Officer of the Most Excellent Order Of The British Empire (OBE)
Mr. Alphonso BRIDGEWATER
For his services to Sports and Sports Administration
Member of the Most Excellent Order Of The British Empire (MBE)
Mr. Eric MAYNARD
For his services to Social Outreach and to Evangelism
Member of the Most Excellent Order Of The British Empire (MBE)
Ms. Vida WILLIAMS
For her contribution to Public Service