His Majesty King Charles the Third New Year’s Honours List 2023

His Majesty King Charles The Third has been graciously pleased, on the advice of His Majesty’s Saint Christopher and Nevis Ministers, to approve Awards in His New Year’s Honours List 2023 for the following citizens of the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis:-

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officer of the Most Excellent Order Of The British Empire (OBE)

Mr. Alphonso BRIDGEWATER

For his services to Sports and Sports Administration

Member of the Most Excellent Order Of The British Empire (MBE)

Mr. Eric MAYNARD

For his services to Social Outreach and to Evangelism

Member of the Most Excellent Order Of The British Empire (MBE)

Ms. Vida WILLIAMS

For her contribution to Public Service