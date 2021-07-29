Historical conservationists voice concern over destruction of Slave Market wall in Charlestown

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS July 28, 2021(SKNVIBES)

The issue of destruction of historical sites on Nevis has surfaced again with the recent destruction at the historical Slave Market site in Charlestown, prompting historical conservationists to voice concern over the incident.

In a press statement by the Nevis Historical and Conservation Society (NHCS) on July 23, 2021, the society registered its alarm with the act.

“On behalf of Nevis citizens and residents, we are alarmed by the recent destruction at the historical Slave Market site in Charlestown. Nevis is unique as a ‘living museum’ dotted with hundreds if not thousands of sites, structures and antiquities. The sites represent an important – even if painful – legacy of our enslaved ancestors; they are testament to their hard work and must be protected and preserved for future generations,” the statement said.

The NHCS also reminded that the destruction of historic buildings, sites or monuments – even when privately owned – is a punishable offence and it is urging members of the public to report any damage, destruction or theft of stones to the society, even anonymously.

Meantime, Mrs. Evelyn Henville, Chairman of the Nevis World Heritage Committee, also expressed dissatisfaction with the destruction.

“We are truly saddened at the end result of the slave wall coming down. It is a place that is highly sacred and it is also extremely important to what we are doing in World Heritage, and so it was very disappointing to see that happen. The Director of Physical Planning stated that there were no permissions granted.

“An application for a permit should have been made given the fact that this site as well as numerous sites in Charlestown are protected in the Nevis Zoning Plan Ordinance under Charlestown Historic Area and Conservation Area,” she said.