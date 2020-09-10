History will be made at NRP’s Upcoming Convention 2020

Charlestown, Nevis (Wednesday, September 9, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

The Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) will be holding their convention on Sunday, 13 September, 2020 at the Nevis Performing Arts Center (NEPAC). The highlight of this year’s convention will be the fact that history will be made, as this is the first time in the Federation’s history that a woman will be the leader of a National political party.

Two dynamic Nevisian women will compete for the leadership position as the lone NRP parliamentarian; Hon. Cleone Stapleton Simmonds will go up against businesswoman and environmentalist, Dr. Janice Daniel Hodge.The theme of this year’s conference, which marks the NRP’s 50th anniversary, is: Representing Our Country’s Future, Our Hope, Our Aspirations.

