Home Of Robert Bradshaw To Be Renovated And Transformed Into A Museum In Five Months

St Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister and Political Leader of the governing St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP), the Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, joined the granddaughters (Carla and Araminta Bradshaw-Williams) of the Federation’s First National Hero, The Right Excellent Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw, in unveiling a billboard to signify the start of a significant project— the renovation of the property known as the home of the First Premier of St. Kitts and Nevis Sir Robert Llewelyn Bradshaw and the creation of a museum in his honour.

The unveiling ceremony took place on Monday 1st May 2023, Labour Day, just before the historic annual Labour Day March.

