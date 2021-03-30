Hon. Brandy Williams applauds 12 women on Nevis for selfless contributions in COVID-19 era

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS March 29, 2021 (SKNVIBES)

Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister in the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) applauded 12 women from the Private Sector on Nevis for their selfless contribution in 2020, deemed a COVID-19 era.The Junior Minister was at the time delivering remarks at the Women’s Month Awards Ceremony, hosted by the ministry on March 25, 2021, at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC). The theme was “Women in Leadership – Being Impactful in a COVID-19 Era.”

“I want to applaud you and thank you for your contribution. You stepped up to the plate when we needed you, and that is why we are here to show our appreciation from the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs and by extension the Nevis Island Administration.“As we consider women and leadership, we must not think of it as an endeavour for women to ‘take over’, but as a bid for women to lead alongside our male counterparts making valuable contributions by way of our unique perspectives, insights and skillsets.

