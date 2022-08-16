Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas sworn in as Chief Diplomat to represent the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis

On August 13, 2022, the Rt. Honourable Dr. Denzil Llewellyn Douglas was sworn in as a Minister of the Government of Saint Christopher and Nevis in the new Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew Administration.



Dr. Douglas, the elected representative for Constituency Number 6, will take up the portfolio of Minister of Foreign Affairs. The subjects include Foreign Affairs, Foreign and Joint Missions, Regional and International Organizations, Conferences and Protocol and United Nations Agencies. The Departments include the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Overseas Missions.



Dr. Douglas also holds the portfolio for the Ministry of Economic Development, International Trade, Investment, Industry and Commerce, which includes the Department of Industry and Commerce, International Trade Secretariat, CARICOM Affairs, Bureau of Standards and St. Kitts Investment Promotion Agency. The subjects include Regional and International Trade, Trading Organizations, World Trade Organization (WTO), European Union, Free Trade Area of the Americas (FTAA) Matters, CARICOM Affairs, Commerce and Domestic Trade, Industries including Industrial Estates, Import and Export Control Vendors and E-Commerce.