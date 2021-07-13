Hon. Eric Evelyn congratulates St. Kitts and Nevis Olympians

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS July 12, 2021(SKNVIBES)

Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Youth and Sports in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has extended congratulations to the two young athletes who will be representing St. Kitts and Nevis at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.“I would wish as the Minister of Sports in the Nevis Island Administration to extend congratulations to Miss Amya Clarke for her stellar performance at the [North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association] NACAC in Costa Rica in gaining that silver medal. Of course we know that Amya will also be traveling to participate in the Tokyo Olympics, both herself and Jason Rogers.

Ms. Clarke clinched her inaugural spot to Tokyo this past weekend at the NACAC games, copping a silver medal in the Women’s Under 23 100 meters dash with a time of 11.90 seconds. Rogers qualified at the American Track League in Atlanta, Georgia on July 09 with a time of 10.26 seconds in the Men’s 100m dash.

