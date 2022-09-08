Hon. Eric Evelyn pleased with resumption of seniors social programme on Nevis

Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister responsible for seniors on Nevis registered his satisfaction with the return of the Seniors Recreational Group Meeting hosted by the Seniors Division.

The Minister of Social Development in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) made the comment when he spoke to the Department of Information at the senior’s first group meeting at the Jessups Community Centre on August 30, 2022, since the advent of COVID-19.

“I must say it is such a joy to see our seniors back together again in this group setting. Of course, we know that we have been set back by the COVID-19 pandemic, and so, for the past two years our seniors were not able to gather together in the groups that they normally gather in.

“However, of course, I would say irrespective of that our Seniors Division and our caregivers continued to do an outstanding job in continuing to visit, in a very a very safe manner, and continue to do what they can to ensure that our seniors get the necessary visitation, and continue to get the necessary care that they truly deserve.

“Our seniors have been eager to come back together in this group setting, and when I walked in…I saw the smiling faces. I saw how happy and enthusiastic the seniors were, it filled my heart to see that they are so happy to be back together as a group,” he said.