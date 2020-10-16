Hon. Eric Evelyn tables first bill in National Assembly

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 15, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

Parliamentary representative for Nevis 10 Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Environment and Cooperatives in the government of St. Kitts and Nevis, has introduced his first bill in the National Assembly.Mr. Evelyn, who was sworn in as a member of the Federal Cabinet on June 14, 2020, moved a motion to introduce the National Conservation and Environmental Management Bill, 2020 for its first reading in the house of assembly on October 15, 2020.

The bill provides for environmental management, conservation and sustainable use and development of biodiversity, natural resources, and the natural and cultural heritage of St. Kitts and Nevis.Mr. Evelyn, who also serves as a senior minister in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), told the Department of Information that tabling his first piece of legislation as a Federal minister was a moment of distinction.

