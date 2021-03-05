Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams delivers address for World Obesity Day 2021

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 4 2021 (SKNVIBES)

The following is an address by Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams Junior Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) on the occasion of World Obesity Day 2021.World Obesity Day is celebrated on the 4th of March annually to create awareness about obesity and its harmful to your overall health and body organs. This day also seeks to educate the public of various recommended actions that should be taken to combat obesity.

Additionally, World Obesity Day encourages advocacy to change the way the disease is dealt with across our communities. It calls for improvement of policies to ensure supportive environments, and promotes the sharing of experiences through various platforms to create a global community. This work is geared towards the goal of reducing overweight and obesity.

