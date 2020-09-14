Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister of Health on Nevis delivers address to mark Caribbean Wellness Day

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 12, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

The following is an address by Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) for the observance of Caribbean Wellness Day on September 12, 2020.Today 12th September, 2020 is being observed as Caribbean Wellness Day. This special day for health was mandated by the CARICOM Heads of Government Port-of-Spain Declaration on Non Communicable Diseases (NCD’s) in 2007.

The prevalence of NCDs such as cancer, diabetes, chronic respiratory and cardiovascular disease, continues to surge globally. These diseases are linked to more than 70 percent of deaths in the region, which is similar to the current global average.The increase mortality burden associated with NCDs in the Caribbean region is due to the rise in risk factors such as tobacco use, physical inactivity, the harmful use of alcohol and unhealthy diets.

