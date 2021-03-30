Hon. Jeffers urges persons to get proper documentation for accessing Crown land

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS March 30, 2021(SKNVIBES)

Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Deputy Premier and Minister responsible for Lands in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), is encouraging persons to regularize their status with respect to any government land they currently occupy.Hon. Jeffers addressed the matter during a statement at the most recent sitting of the Nevis island Assembly.

“I want to encourage the entire island of Nevis, anyone who currently occupies government land and has no documents for those lands to come in to the Nevis Housing and Land Development Corporation (NHLDC), let us get you regularized so you have that tenancy. “Come in to the Corporation or you can go to the Department of Agriculture where they rent crown lands.

