Hon. Konris Maynard Attends Carribbean Water and Wastewater Association Conference

Minister of Public Infrastructure and Utilities, Transport, Information Communication Technology, and Post, Hon. Konris Maynard, and Mr. Cromwell Williams, the Water Manager and Engineer of the St. Kitts Water Services Department are currently representing St. Kitts in the Bahamas for the Caribbean Water and Wastewater Association (CWWA) 31st Annual Conference and Exhibition. Ms. Santonnya Mills, Manager at the Nevis Water Department and Mr. Clyde Maynard, Technical Officer at the Nevis Water Department are representing the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

The Hon. Konris Maynard indicated that the attendance for this meeting is a steppingstone “as we deal with the challenges facing us with our water supply and as I prepare to give an update on the way forward to restore 24-hour supply of Water”.