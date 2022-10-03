Hon. Konris Maynard Delivered His SKN Policy Statement at the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference

n his statement the Honourable Minister spoke of the challenges our twin-island federation experienced during the pandemic and the results of the implementation of a “Whole of Government Technology Strategy” to address these challenges.

“Like other countries, the Pandemic has highlighted the need to urgently improve and expand our ICT infrastructure and its accessibility to enable and foster universal, affordable, secure, efficient and high-speed internet access and ICT services. Our Digital Transformation journey, as we start the implementation of our ‘Whole of Government Technology Strategy’, has resulted so far in about 85% mobile and internet penetration in St. Kitts and Nevis, digital application for financial assistance during the pandemic, online Vehicle Registration and Licensing, creating an Immunization database, online Immigration/Customs portal eliminating the need for paper and improving entry processing speeds, pledge to our local internet service providers to engage in “Partner2Connect’ initiatives to improve connectivity around the island, and high-speed internet provided for free to our local community centres around the island to enable unconnected citizens the opportunity to connect.”