Hon. Mark Brantley appointed Leader of the Opposition in the St. Kitts and Nevis National Assembly

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 19, 2022) – Premier of Nevis, Hon. Mark Brantley, Leader of the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM), has been appointed Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Hon. Brantley, elected representative for Nevis 9 in the August 05, 2022 federal elections, received his Instrument of Appointment from His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, Governor-General of St. Kitts and Nevis, on October 10, 2022.

“I can confirm that his Excellency has appointed me as Leader of the Opposition. As you know, pursuant to the Constitutional provisions, the Leader of the Opposition is the person who, in his opinion, commands the support of a majority of those who are not on the Government benches. There are currently five elected members on the Opposition benches- one from the PLP (Peoples Labour Party), one from PAM (Peoples Action Movement) and three from the CCM- and so certainly the CCM has a majority of seats on the Opposition benches, and it was the considered view that based on my own experience in the parliament.