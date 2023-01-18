kn_flag

Hon. Nisbett and Hon. Phillip pledge continued collaboration between the Social Services Ministries on St. Kitts and Nevis

Senator Hon. Jahnel Nisbett, Minister of Social Services and Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) met recently with Hon. Isalean Phillip, Junior Minister of Social Development and Gender Affairs in the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, to discuss how both ministries would collaborate to further improve the lives of citizens and residents across the Federation.

Hon. Nisbett hosted Hon. Phillip in Nevis on Friday, introducing her to members of staff in the related Ministries including Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Gender Affairs, Michelle Liburd-Rawlins, and Sandra Maynard-Morton, Director of the Department of Social Services on Nevis.

“I’m thrilled to be able to welcome my counterpart from St. Kitts. A lot of our departments would be interacting over the years to make St. Kitts as well as Nevis a safe environment for persons to live in and we just wanted to make contact and continue that collaborative effort.

