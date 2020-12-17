Hon. Spencer Brand: Approximately $1.2 million in severance payouts since COVID-19

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 16, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister of Labour in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), said an estimated $1.2 million has been disbursed in severance payments since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nevis.The Minister spoke on the matter during his presentation during the 2021 Budget debate in the Nevis Island Assembly on December 10, 2020.

“All across the various sectors we see there is that claim for severance payment and to date approximately $1.2 million has been paid in severance,” he said.At the time of his presentation the Department of Labour had received about 717 severance payment claims.Mr. Brand said while $1.2 million has so far been paid from the Consolidated Fund to honour claims, he is hopeful that there will be significant movement in the settlement of existing severance claims in time for Christmas.

READ MORE>>