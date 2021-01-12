Hon. Spencer Brand to resume one-on-one consultations with constituents this week

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 11, 2021) (SKNVIBES)

Hon. Spencer Brand, Cabinet Minister in the Nevis Island Administration and parliamentary representative for the St. Pauls constituency in the Nevis Island Assembly, intends to resume his one-on-one consultations with constituents on January 13, 2021.Mr. Brand began the personal consultations in August 2020, however there was a brief hiatus for December to allow for Christmas activities.“The consultations were not held in December as that was a busy time for most persons.

“The first consultation will be on Wednesday from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Springate Office Complex on Government Road,” he said.Reflecting on the previous consultations, Mr. Brand stressed the importance of personal interaction with the persons who reside in his constituency.“I think it is critical that politicians, once elected, make themselves available to the people they serve.

