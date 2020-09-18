Hon. Spencer Brand welcomes new Methodist Superintendent to serve on Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 17, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) welcomed Rev. Franklin Manners, the new Superintendent Minister on the Methodist Church, Nevis Circuit.During a special service at the Gingerland Methodist Church, on September 13, 2020, Mr. Brand conveyed greetings on behalf of Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and the entire administration. He said it was an honour to welcome home a son of the soil from Gingerland, an accomplished, dedicated man of God.

“Your 40-plus years of ministry thus far has borne fruitfulness indicative of a God-led ministry. May God bless your ministerial efforts in the Nevis Circuit so that your positive influence will reflect equally positive change in the Nevisian society.“The Nevis Island Administration is always eager to create partnerships with community organisations which are aligned with the administration’s vision of a better society.

