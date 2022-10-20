Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke to deliver Keynote Address at CWWA

Minister of Environment and Climate Action, Senator the Hon Dr. Joyelle Clarke, will be travelling to the Bahamas on Wednesday, 19th October 2022, on an invitation to address young professionals from across the region on the complexities of the water, wastewater, and the solid waste sectors.

Wastewater is classified as water already used in the home, business, or industrial places. The Young Professionals Network, a subsidiary of the Caribbean Water and Wastewater Association (CWWA), is convening its 31st annual conference and exhibition.

Its objective is to be the common ground where young professionals can have their voices heard on matters of water, wastewater, and solid waste.