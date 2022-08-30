Honourable Isalean Phillp sworn in as Junior Minister in the Federal Cabinet of St. Kitts and Nevis

The Honourable Isalean Phillip, Senator in the National Assembly, was officially sworn in as Junior Minister in the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Social Development, Gender Affairs, Aging and Disabilities in the Federal Cabinet of St. Kitts and Nevis during a brief but significant ceremony on Monday, August 29, 2022, at Government House.

Minister Phillip was administered the Oath of Office, the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Secrecy by His Lordship Patrick Thompson in front of the Governor-General, His Excellency Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton, as well as several Cabinet Ministers including Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew; Deputy Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Geoffrey Hanley; the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas; the Honourable Konris Maynard; Attorney-General, Senator, the Honourable Garth Wilkin; Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Marcus Natta and specially invited guests.