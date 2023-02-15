Honourable Speaker Attends UN Parliamentary Hearing at the United Nations on Water

The Honourable Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Lanein Blanchette, headed the delegation of St. Kitts and Nevis to the Parliamentary Hearing at the United Nations hosted by the President of the 77th UN General Assembly and the Inter-Parliamentary Union. The two-day meeting is convened under the theme “Water for People and the Planet: Stop the Waste, Change the Game, Invest in the Future” and brings together Parliamentarians from around the world in a lively debate on the looming inter-continental water crisis in order to renew a sense of purpose and solidarity to address these challenges and create modalities for crisis management and transformation.

Some of the topics that will be explored include:

• Sustainable Development Goal 6 as a linchpin of Sustainable Development;

• Access to safe water and sanitation as a human right;

• Climate Change and Water Scarcity: Building Resilience to avoid the worst;